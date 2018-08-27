Another premium phone from Samsung’s stable, the Galaxy A8 Star, following the footsteps of its flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 9, goes on sale today via Amazon India. The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star is the global variant of the Galaxy A9 Star and was launched in India last week. A premium mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A8 Star features a full HD Infinity Display and dual rear cameras with the company’s ‘Dual Rear IntelliCam’ technology.

Despite the massive screen, the device has notable bezels at the bottom and top. The company is also touting features such as Pro Lighting and Smart Beauty for the front camera, as well as Bixby virtual assistant integration. The powerful 24-megapixel snapper at the front and dual rear sensors are the stand-out features here.

In terms of unique user-friendly features, the Sansung Galaxy A8 Star packs an always-on display and dual messenger app, which can be used to manage multiple chat accounts. Globally, the Galaxy A8 Star includes much more than just a smartphone experience by providing multiple accessories such as a wearable smartwatch, gear VR and others that are retailed separately. There’s no word yet whether these will be made available in India.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star India price has been set at Rs. 34,990. Launch offers include a free one-year screen protection plan, no-cost EMIs from Bajaj Finserv and all major credit cards, and 5% instant discount using an HDFC Bank Credit card.

Galaxy A8 Star Specifications

With the tall 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity Display on board, the Galaxy A8 Star is notably an inch taller than the Galaxy S9+. It comes with a 3D glass protection along with 2.5D glass on the back. At the rear sits the vertically placed dual rear camera setup alongside a square shaped fingerprint sensor.

Powering the Galaxy A8 Star is a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. This will be offered with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable by up to 400GB via microSD card. The device houses a large 3,700mAh battery.

Coming to the optics, the dual camera setup on the back includes a 16MP PDAF primary sensor and a 24MP secondary sensor. Samsung is calling it Dual Rear IntelliCam as the cameras will automatically adjust, aiding in the capture of great pictures in a variety of lighting conditions, as the company claims. Up front, the Galaxy A8 Star gets a 24-megapixel sensor. The phone will also get a dedicated Bixby button.