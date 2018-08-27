Prepare for the UPSC exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ UPSC exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ UPSC exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. The ‘Fortaleza Declaration’ is related to the affairs of

(A) ASEAN

(B) BRICS

(C) OECD

(D) WTO

Ans: B

2. A decrease in tax to GDP ratio of a country indicates which of the following?

(i) Slowing economic growth rate

(ii) Less equitable distribution of national income

(A) (i) only

(B) (ii) only

(C) Both (i) and (ii)

(D) Neither (i) nor (ii)

Ans: A

3. With reference to the use of nanotechnology in healthcare sector, which of the following statements is/are correct?

(i) Targeted drug delivery is made possible by nanotechnology.

(ii) Nanotechnology can largely contribute to gene therapy.

(A) (i) only

(B) (ii) only

(C) Both (i) and (ii)

(D) Neither (i) nor (ii)

Ans: C

4. India is regarded as a country with ‘Demographic Dividend’. This is due to

(A) Its high population in the age group of below 15

(B) Its high population in the age group of 15-64

(C) Its high population in the age group of above 65

(D) Its high total population

Ans: B

5. Karl Marx explained the process of class struggle with the help of which one of the following theories?

(A) Empirical liberalism

(B) Existentialism

(C) Darwin’s theory of evolution

(D) Dialectical materialism

Ans: D

6. A sandy and saline area is the natural habitat of an Indian animal species. The animal has no predators in the area but its existence is threatened due to destruction of its habitat. Which one of the following could be that animal?

(A) Indian wild buffalo

(B) Indian wild ass

(C) Indian wild boar

(D) Indian gazelle

Ans: B

CSAT

7. A piece of tin is in the form of a rectangle having length 12 cm and width 8 cm. This is used to construct a closed cube. The side of the cube is

(A) 2 cm

(B) 3 cm

(C) 4 cm

(D) 6 cm

Ans: C

8. In aid of charity, every student in a class contributes as many rupees as the number of students in that class. With the additional contribution of Rs. 2 by one student only, the total collection is 443. Then how many students are there in the class?

(A) 12

(B) 21

(C) 43

(D) 45

Ans: B

9. Anita’s mathematics test had 70 problems carrying equal marks i.e., 10 arithmetic, 30 algebra and 30 geometry. Although she answered 70% of the arithmetic, 40% of the algebra and 60% of the geometry problems correctly, she did not pass the test because she got less than 60% marks. The number of more questions she would have to answer correctly to earn a 60% passing marks is

(A) 1

(B) 5

(C) 7

(D) 9

Ans: B

10. A person allows a 10% discount for cash payment from the marked price of a toy and still he makes a 10% gain. What is the cost price of the toy which is marked Rs. 770?

(A) Rs. 610

(B) Rs. 620

(C) Rs. 630

(D) Rs. 640