Ducati today launched its new Scrambler 1100 motorcycle in the Indian market starting at Rs. 10.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is available in three variants including the Scrambler 1100, the Scrambler 1100 Special, and the Scrambler 1100 Sport. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 draws inspiration from the iconic 1970s model adhering to what the company calls ‘land of joy’ spirit.

Prices for the other two editions from the Italian manufacturer – that is the Special and Sport variants – are set at Rs. 11.12 lakh and Rs 11.42 lakh, respectively (both ex-showroom prices).

The new Scrambler 1100 will sit higher than the Scrambler 800 series of motorcycles in the Ducati India portfolio, as it comes with a longer feature list in addition to the bigger engine. The engine in question is the 1,079cc L-Twin, which puts out a maximum power rating of 85 bhp at 7,600 rpm, and 88 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

“The Scrambler range is not only one of our bestselling ranges here in India but the most versatile across all product categories within the big bike segment here in the country. With product appealing to almost every rider style possible the Ducati Scrambler provides a thrilling and unique riding experience. This motorcycle has been designed to translate the freedom of expression characteristic that the Scrambler stands for and glorify the Land of Joy spirit,” said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director, Ducati India.

The new bike hosts a bunch of new features in the form of a new ride-by-wire throttle, enabling three riding modes (Active, Journey and City), four-level traction control system, and Bosch cornering ABS, adjustable clutch and brake levers.

In terms of looks, it still reminds of its younger sibling, but the Scrambler 1100 gets a differently styled headlamp unit, twin under seat exhausts and a slightly different fuel tank. It also gets a new twin spar, steel-trellis frame, complemented by a double-sided aluminium swingarm for better riding dynamics.