The 2018 CTET online application process has come to an end, as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has closed registrations for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). However, those who have applied for the 2018 exam can pay the application fees up to 3:30 p.m. on August 30th, as per a flashing notification in the News section on the official CTET website.

The CBSE CTET exam 2018 will be held on December 9th, again as per a flashing notification in the News section of the CTET website, ctet.nic.in. The CTET 2018 exam was initially scheduled to take place on September 16th, 2018.

The CTET exam 2018 will comprise of two papers, each of two and a half hours duration. Paper I is for candidates who have applied for the post of teacher of classes 1 to 5, while Paper II is for those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. The exam will contain multiple-choice questions with no negative markings for wrong answers.

The registration fees for those who are applying for both Paper I and Paper II is Rs. 1,000 (Rs. 500 for reserved category candidates) and Rs. 600 (Rs. 300 for reserved category) for candidates applying for only one paper.

The 2018 CBSE CTET exam will be the eleventh edition of the teachers’ eligibility test. It is being held two years after the last CTET Exam was conducted, which was in 2016. To check eligibility criteria for the CBSE CTET 2018 exam, click here.