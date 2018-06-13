The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released, as reported yesterday, the official notification for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 on Tuesday, June 12th, on its official website, ctet.nic.in. The application process for the CTET 2018 exam will begin on June 22nd and end at 5pm on July 19th.

The board has set the CTET 2018 exam date for September 16, 2018. The detailed schedule of the examination is as follows:

CTET 2018 Exam Schedule

Date of Examination Paper Timing September 16th, 2018 Paper II 9:30 am to 12:00 noon September 16th, 2018 Paper I 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

The Paper I examination is for candidates who have applied for the post of teacher of classes 1 to 5. Paper II is for those applying for the post of teacher of classes 6 to 8. The exam will be of the multiple choice question type, with no negative markings.

CTET 2018 educational qualifications

For teachers of Classes 1 to 5:

Candidates should have any of the below qualifications to be eligible to appear for the CTET 2018 Paper I exam for classes 1 to 5.

Senior secondary with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

Senior secondary with at least 45% and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with the NCTE

Senior secondary with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

Senior secondary with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education

For teachers of Classes 6 to 8:

Candidates should have any of the below qualifications to be eligible to appear for the CTET 2018 Paper II exam for classes 6 to 8.

Graduate degree and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

Graduate degree with at least 50% and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)

Graduate degree with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE

Senior secondary with at least 50% and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

Senior secondary with at least 50% and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)

There is a relaxation of 5% in qualifying marks in minimum qualification for candidates who are from SC, ST, OBC or differently-abled categories.

The registration fee for candidates applying for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 is Rs.1,000 (Rs.500 for reserved category), and Rs.600 (Rs.300 for reserved category) for candidates applying for only one paper.

CBSE CTET 2018 important dates

Below are the important dates for the CTET 2018 exam.