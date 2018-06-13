CBSE CTET notification released; check 2018 CTET exam dates, times, eligibility at ctet.nic.in
The official CBSE CTET notification has been released for the September 16th 2018 CTET exam. Candidates can apply for the CTET exam from June 22nd to July 19th.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released, as reported yesterday, the official notification for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 on Tuesday, June 12th, on its official website, ctet.nic.in. The application process for the CTET 2018 exam will begin on June 22nd and end at 5pm on July 19th.
The board has set the CTET 2018 exam date for September 16, 2018. The detailed schedule of the examination is as follows:
CTET 2018 Exam Schedule
|Date of Examination
|Paper
|Timing
|September 16th, 2018
|Paper II
|9:30 am to 12:00 noon
|September 16th, 2018
|Paper I
|2:00 pm to 4:30 pm
The Paper I examination is for candidates who have applied for the post of teacher of classes 1 to 5. Paper II is for those applying for the post of teacher of classes 6 to 8. The exam will be of the multiple choice question type, with no negative markings.
CTET 2018 educational qualifications
For teachers of Classes 1 to 5:
Candidates should have any of the below qualifications to be eligible to appear for the CTET 2018 Paper I exam for classes 1 to 5.
- Senior secondary with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
- Senior secondary with at least 45% and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with the NCTE
- Senior secondary with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)
- Senior secondary with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)
- Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education
For teachers of Classes 6 to 8:
Candidates should have any of the below qualifications to be eligible to appear for the CTET 2018 Paper II exam for classes 6 to 8.
- Graduate degree and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
- Graduate degree with at least 50% and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)
- Graduate degree with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE
- Senior secondary with at least 50% and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)
- Senior secondary with at least 50% and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed
- Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)
There is a relaxation of 5% in qualifying marks in minimum qualification for candidates who are from SC, ST, OBC or differently-abled categories.
The registration fee for candidates applying for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 is Rs.1,000 (Rs.500 for reserved category), and Rs.600 (Rs.300 for reserved category) for candidates applying for only one paper.
CBSE CTET 2018 important dates
Below are the important dates for the CTET 2018 exam.
|Activity
|Date
|Start date for online application
|June 6th
|Last Date for submission of online application
| July 19th up to 5pm
|Last Date for submission of fee
|July 21st before 3.30pm
|Period for Online Corrections in Particulars
|July 26th to July 31st
|Download Admit Card
|From August 20th onwards
|Date of Examination
|September 16th (Sunday)