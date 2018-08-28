The Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350 is the first bike from the company’s stables to feature ABS or an anti-lock braking system. ABS has been rumoured to be on the way to a Royal Enfield motorcycle for quite a while, and today the Chennai-based manufacturer finally launched their first ABS-equipped motorcycle in India.

The new Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350 ABS is priced at Rs 1.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). It pays homage to the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army and comes at a premium of around Rs. 15,000 over the Classic 350,which has a rear drum brake. Notably, the Classic Signals 350 will be sold through dealerships only, and not online.

A variant of the Classic 350, the Signals 350 is available in two matte colours – blue and brown – and both feature brown-coloured seats. Both options also come with optional saddle bags, crash guards and large windscreens.

Moreover the Signal edition gets a unique serial number painted on the tank in large font. As far as history is concerned, Royal Enfield has been in direct service to the armed forces throughout its existence. This legacy continued when the legendary RE Bullet went into service in the Indian Army in the early 1950s.

‘Made like a gun’, as the company likes to call it, this new machine gets overall black colour treatment, otherwise seen on the stealth black edition, on the exhaust muffler, the engine, the rims, the handlebar and the headlight bezel, which further enhances its retro appeal.

The Classic Signals 350 also has a metal Royal Enfield badge on the tank finished in gold and green. While the model is being displayed without a rear seat on the official site, Royal Enfield has said that it will provide rear seats with the motorcycle.

Mechanically, the new Classic Signals 350 is identical to the standard motorcycle. It is powered by a 346cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 19.8hp and 28Nm of peak torque. Power is transmitted via a 5-speed gearbox. Also, the Classic Signals 350 features a rear disc brake as opposed to the 153mm drum unit on the standard bike.

It is unclear how many units of the Signal edition the company plans to produce, However, with inclusion of ABS on the Classic Signals 350, we can expect Royal Enfield to equip other motorcycles from its stable with the safety feature soon.