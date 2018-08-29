The second allotment list for PG courses at the Maharashtra Council Of Agricultural Education And Research, Pune (MCAER) is set to be released today, August 29th, after 2 p.m. The MCAER is conducting admissions to postgraduate courses in various Agriculture Universities in Maharashtra.

This comes from a scrolling notice on the MCAER’s official website, maha-agriadmission.in, which says, “Due to technical reason (sic) PG Allotement (sic) List for 2nd round will be published on 29/08/18 after 02.00 p.m.” An exact time for the release of the MCAER second allotment list has not been revealed, but candidates who have applied for PG admissions can check back frequently after 2pm.

Those who find their names in the second allotment list will until August 30th to report to the institute allotted to them. As of now, there is no word on whether the MCAER will extend this deadline. After the second round of admissions in completed, all remaining vacant seats will be filled via spot admissions. This round will be conducted on September 1st and 2nd.

The MCAER declared the first allotment list for PG admissions on August 24th, a day later than the given date of August 23rd, and candidates had until August 26th to report to the allotted institute for counselling and admission.