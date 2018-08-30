Those who are appearing for the September 4th RRB ALP/technician exam will have to download their RRB admit cards or call letters tomorrow, August 31st, as per the official RRB notification for the September 4th exam. The RRB had issued a notification on August 23rd for the September 4th exam.

The 2018 RRB ALP/technician exam on September 4th is being conducted for those candidates whose August 9th exam was cancelled, for candidates from Kerala whose exams on August 17th, 20th and 21st were postponed, as well as for those eligible candidates whose exams had not yet been scheduled.

The RRB has also sent SMSes and emails to all candidates who are eligible for the RRB September 4th ALP and technician exams so that they can check their exam city, date and exam shift. Further the RRB has stated that all those whose August 9th exam was cancelled can avail of the facility of free travel for this September 4th RRB exam.

How to download RRB ALP and Technician admit card

Click on this direct link to access the RRB login page. Enter your user ID and date of birth and click on ‘Login’. Your admit card will be displayed and can be downloaded. The page will also detail the exam centre date and city details. SC/ST candidates can download their railways pass from the login page.

The RRB has been steadily releasing admit cards or e-call letters for its 2018 ALP and Technician exams which are being held across the country.