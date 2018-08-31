Google unveils new platform ‘Navlekha’ for Indian vernacular news publishers

Google announced Project Navlekha at its 4th edition of Google for India Event.

Project Navlekha will enable regional language Indian news publishers to publish their content online.

The aim of the project is to expand the reach of Indian content.

First SAARC Agricultural Cooperative Business Forum held in Kathmandu, Nepal

The first SAARC Agriculture Cooperative Business Forum was held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The theme is Organizing and Strengthening Family Farmers’ Cooperatives.

The aim of the forum is to attain certain small development goals (SDG-1 and SDG-2) in South Asia.

The forum is being co-organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Asian Farmers’ Association.

IBM partners with Indian IT companies for disaster management solutions

Global and Indian firms have joined the Call for Code Global Initiative for solutions to tackle natural disasters.

The firms that have come together include IBM, Persistent Systems, Invest India, Wipro, Capgemini and Nasscom.

Call for Code is a global initiative that aims to build global solutions for disaster management.

IBM, the American Red Cross and United Nations Human Rights Organisation are the founding members of the initiative.

Arunachal Assembly passes bill for creation of 3 new districts

The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly has passed a Bill for the creation of three new districts in the state.

The three new districts are Pakke-Kesang, Lepa Rada and Shi Yomi.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Re-Organisation of Districts (Amendment) Bill, 2018, in the House.

Swapna Barman becomes first Indian heptathlete to win Asian Games gold

Swapna Barman became the first Indian heptathlete to win an Asian Games gold medal.

21-year-old Barman scored 6,026 points from the seven events that she participated in over two days.

She won the high jump (1,003 points) and javelin throw (872 points), and finished second in the shot put (707 points) and long jump (865 points).

In the 100m and 200m race, she placed 5th and 7th, respectively, scoring 981 and 790 points.

