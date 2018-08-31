Anna University, Chennai, declared the re-evaluation results for all the courses that the university offers on Thursday, August 30th. The exams for all the undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses were conducted in the month of April and May by the university. All students who have applied for re-evaluation can access the results at aucoe.annauniv.edu.

The Anna University had declared the results for all the courses on June 30th and students could apply for re-evaluation of their marks.

Here is how to check the Anna University re-evaluation result

Log on to the Anna University results website. Click on the link for UG/PG/PhD Revaluation results April-May 2018 on the home page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the student login page for the re-evaluation results. Enter your registration number and date of birth and click on ‘Login’. The Anna University revaluation results will be displayed.

Anna University is a technical university in the state of Tamil Nadu. The main campus of the university is located in Guindy, Chennai, with satellite campuses in four other cities in Tamil Nadu. The university also runs 14 engineering colleges in the state.