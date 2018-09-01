Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2019 first attempt registration process began from today, September 1st. All candidates who are interested in applying for the JEE (Main) 2019 can register at jeemain.ac.in. From this year, National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken over CBSE to conduct the JEE Main examination. JEE Main will be conducted twice in a year and candidates will have a choice to sit in both the attempts and the best score will be taken into account.

Here are all the important dates for JEE (Main) 2019 First Attempt

JEE (Main) First Attempt Important Dates Activity Date Start Date for Application September 1st, 2018 Last Date for Application September 30th, 2018 Last Date to Pay the Application Fee October 1st, 2018 Date of Examination January 6th to January 20th Date of Result January 31st

The JEE (Main) examination will be conducted in multiple sittings and the candidates will have a choice of dates on which they would be willing to appear. The JEE Main first attempt exam will start on January 6th and the last date of the exam is January 20th. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The exact date of examination, city and centre information will be released around November 15th on NTA’s website.

Here is how to register for JEE (Main) 2019 First Attempt

Log in to the NTA’s JEE (Main) 2019’s official website. Click on ‘Fill Application Form’ button on the home page. Click on ‘Apply for JEE (Main) - 2019’ button. Read the instruction and click on the disclaimer and click on ‘Proceed to Apply Online’. Fill in the basic information and click on ‘Submit’. Log in with the credentials that will get generated and fill in remaining details. Upload all the relevant documents and photographs and pay the application fees. The NTA instructs to take at least four printouts of the final application form after submission.

JEE (Main) exam is conducted for admissions to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board. Candidates clearing JEE (Main) can appear for JEE (Advanced) for admissions to IIT colleges. Candidates need to have cleared the 12th exam with at least 75% marks (65% for SC/ST candidates) or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th examination conducted by the respective Boards’ to be eligible to participate in the JEE (Main).