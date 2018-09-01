Huawei sub-brand Honor had teased about a big surprise for its fans. Now, at the IFA in Berlin, George Zhao, Honor president, teased the Honor Magic 2 smartphone, which will come with a full view display and without a notch. What this would mean is that the Honor Magic 2 will get a slide-out front camera. This will be similar to what we’ve seen on Oppo’s flagship Find X.

It is worth mentioning that Clinton Jeff, marketing executive at Honor, had also teased a short video featuring the Honor Magic 2 in action. The clip showcased the sliding camera on the upcoming phone with a notch-less immersive display. Now with a new report from BGR Media, it is known that the Honor Magic 2 will be powered by the 7nm Kirin 980 SoC which itself comes with enhanced AI capabilities.

What’s more is that there will be a ‘Magic Charge’ feature on board that will support 40W charging and it will come with a 15-layer safety protection system. The report goes on to say that the new charging system will charge 90% of battery in 30 minutes flat.

The predecessor, the Honor Magic was launched in 2016 with a lot of AI capabilities. Now, with the Magic 2, we can expect even more AI enhancements along with other interesting features. However, Zhao did not share any specific time frame for the launch of the Honor Magic 2.