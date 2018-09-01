The Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department (TSPRI) released a recruitment notification for 9,335 positions of Junior Panchayat Secretary on Friday, August 31st. Those interested in applying for these positions can do so at tspri.cgg.gov.in. The application process for the 9,335 TSPRI positions will begin from September 3rd and will go on until September 12th, though the application fee must be paid before September 11th.

Candidates must have a graduate degree from any stream to be eligible to apply for Telangana Junior Panchayat Secretary position. Candidates must also have basic computer skills. The minimum age for candidate is 18 years of age and the maximum is 39, although candidates can avail for relaxation in the upper age limit if they are from reserved categories.

Candidates have to clear two papers, each two hours long, of 100 marks each consisting of 100 questions. Paper 1 will test candidates’ proficiency in general studies, mental ability and history of Telangana. Paper 2 will be test candidates on the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018, Rural Development Programmes, and other state and central government schemes.

Here is how to apply for TSPRI Panchayat Secretary position

Log on to the official TSPRI website. Click on ‘Click here to apply online’. Candidates can register themselves to the TSPRI Recruitment website by clicking the ‘Register’ button. Candidates must possess a valid Email ID and a mobile number to register. The application process will start on September 3rd, after which candidates can apply for the positions and pay the application fee.

The final selection of candidates will be made on the basis of results of the written exam, which will take into account marks of both papers. More information on the recruitment guidelines can be found at this link.