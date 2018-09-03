With just two days left for the official launch of what is presumed to be Redmi 6 series smartphones, Xiaomi has managed to create quite the hype around the launch. The Redmi 6 is already available in China in three variants: a standard model Redmi 6, along with the Redmi 6 Pro and the Redmi 6A. Scheduled for launch in India on September 5th, this comes on the heels of the launch of its sub-brand, Pocophone. Notably, the next Poco F1 sale has also been scheduled for the same day.

Marketing the upcoming handsets with the hashtag ‘DeshKeNayeSmartphones’, the Chinese company is hinting at offering a robust camera, chipset, and high speed data performance with its latest Series 6 offerings. One of the teaser posters tweeted by the company also highlights the existence of a notched display. However, the teaser featuring a silhouette of three smartphones in the background has only one smartphone with a notched screen.

It is expected that the premium variant of trio, that is the Redmi 6 Pro, will be the phone with the notched screen, offering a larger viewing experience. Apart from that, there’s also the Dual 4G VoLTE feature on offer. This will allow users to have 4G connections on both SIM card slots, offering better connectivity.

It is expected that the rest of the features on these devices will be identical with each of their international variants. As reported earlier, the Redmi 6 price is set at CNY 799 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and CNY 999 for the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

On the other hand, the price of the Redmi 6A is set at CNY 599 for the lone 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant. And finally, the Redmi 6 Pro, available in three options, is priced at CNY 999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant, CNY 1,199 for the 4GB RAM/32GB storage variant, and CNY 1,299 for the 4GB/64GB variant.