The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the process of registration of students who are interested in taking the mock exam for examinations conducted by the NTA. The agency started the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2019 and the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2018 examination from September 1st. The NTA is responsible for conducting various entrance and eligibility examinations across India.

Apart from the JEE Main exam and the UGC NET exam, the NTA is also responsible for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for MBBS admissions as well as the CMAT and GPAT examinations. These examinations, for the most part, were conducted by CBSE until 2018. The NTA was formed by the government under the HRD Ministry this year to take over the responsibility.

It was reported earlier that the government has plans to mentor students who are preparing for JEE and NEET. After taking the mock test, students can register for mentoring on the website or on the mobile application. Students will be given guidance on the nature of their errors and how to rectify them. The government plans to give free coaching to students from next year onward to help them prepare for the exams. The NTA will convert 2,700 test centres around the country into teaching centres for this purpose.

Here is how to register for NTA mock tests

Log on to the official NTA website. Click on the link for ‘Students Registration for Mock Test’. Students can either register via their Google ID, Facebook ID or through the mobile number. Students can also download the NTA’s mobile app via Google Playstore and register themselves on the app.

The NTA has started the registration process for JEE Main 2019 first attempt and UGC NET December 2018 examination at jeemain.nic.in and at nta.net.nic.in, respectively.