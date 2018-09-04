India’s multinational car manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra, launched their much awaited Marazzo MPV yesterday. With a shark-inspired design, the Marazzo will be available at Mahindra dealerships pan India at an attractive launch price of Rs. 9.99 lacs (ex-showroom). There are four trim levels on the Marazzo, starting from the base-spec M2, going up to the top-spec M8, with the M4 and M6 positioned as mid-spec variants.

Notably, the Marazzo is being offered in a single engine option – a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel that churns out 121hp and 300Nm of torque. The transmission mated to this enging will be a six-speed manual, with an automatic expected to launch a bit later.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, “The Marazzo embodies Mahindra’s new, increasingly global approach to product development, having been engineered in Detroit for excellence, designed by our in-house team in collaboration with Pininfarina, Italy, with the entire package coming together at MRV, our state of the art R&D centre near Chennai. Marazzo also represents a bold new direction for our automotive products, one that offers our customers an unmatched quality and a truly refined user experience.”

Engineered as a collaboration between Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), Detroit, and Mahindra Research Valley (MRV), Chennai, the company claims that the Marazzo offers agile handling, the quietest cabin, faster cooling and luxurious space.

While the Marazzo is available in 7- and 8-seater configurations, it gets disc brakes on all 4 wheels, dual front Airbags, ABS and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard across all variants. The 6 colour options on offer include Mariner Maroon, Poseidon Purple, Aqua Marine, Iceberg White, Oceanic Black and Shimmering Silver.

The most premium of the four variants, the M8, has been priced at Rs. 13.90 lakh and comes equipped with host of luxurious features. It gets 17-inch machined alloy wheels as opposed to 16-inch ones on the other three models. Other features worthy of a mention include cruise control, a reverse camera with display, automatic climate control, an infotainment system with Android Auto compatibility and LED daytime running lamps.