Red is the new black in the smartphone industry and several companies are offering red editions of their flaghship phones. The latest addition to the tribe is the ‘Red’ Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Chinese company unveiled the new colour model in India, and it has gone on sale today on the official Mi India website. The Redmi Note 5 Pro was previously available in four colour variants in India: Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro’s red variant comes with a black finish at the front and a red finish on all the other sides. The company’s Global VP and India Head, Manu Kumar Jain, in a tweet, announced the launch of the latest variant. Moreover, the red variant will also be available on Flipkart soon, the tweet suggested.

Redmi Note 5 pro pricing

In terms of pricing, the red colour variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro has been launched in the country at a price of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM model. The 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant’s price in India is Rs. 16,999.

Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

There are no changes in specifications on the red edition. The Redmi Note 5 Pro continues to run on Android Nougat-based MIUI 9. It comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with Adreno 509 GPU

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 20-megapixel camera sensor with a selfie LED flash at the front. Notably, it houses a powerful a 4,000mAh battery.