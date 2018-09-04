Honor isn’t holding back. So soon after advertising the Honor 7S on its website, the Huawei sub-brand has unveiled the budget smartphone for India. Targeted largely at the younger generation, Honor is offering this ‘full view display’ handset at an unbelievable price – Rs. 6,999. The phone was un-boxed on a live telecast from Huawei’s R&D facility in Bengaluru.

The Honor 7S has been equipped with several premium features. There is a split screen feature on board along with the tap for screen on/off feature. Additionally, it also gets a ‘volume rocker button’, which boosts receiver volume, for clearer voice calls.

Honor 7S price and availability

The Honor 7S is being offered only in one variant and is priced at Rs. 6,999. However, it will be available in three colour options – Gold, Black and Blue. The phone will be available from September 14th exclusively on Flipkart. This is the fifth phone this year from Honor’s stable to be exclusively retailed on Flipkart.

Honor 7S specifications

The Honor 7S is a dual SIM phone and features a 5.45-inch, full-view display. In the camera department, it gets a 13-megapixel primary sensor at the rear, which also has auto focus face detection. The front gets a 5-megapixel snapper. The handset will be offered in a single variant with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space, and under the hood it is powered by a 3,020mAh battery.