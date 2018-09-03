It is becoming increasingly difficult to keep count of the number of devices launched under the Huawei’s sub-brand Honor in India... and that is for this year alone! Add to that, now Honor has seemingly ‘confirmed’ the launch of the Honor 7S in India. The company teased the smartphone on its website along with a contest giving users the chance to win the smartphone. The Honor 7S is said to be a toned-down variant of the Honor Play 7 launched in China in May this year.

While the Chinese brand has already made the Honor 7S available in Pakistan, it is likely to soon reveal pricing and availability details of the smartphone for India. Based on a report by NDTV Gadgets, the Honor 7S will be a budget smartphone to be launched in the first week of September. It is expected to be available on Flipkart.

As far as the contest is concerned, Honor is running a ‘Spin to Win’ contest on its website, giving users a chance to win the upcoming Honor 7S, as well as the already launched Honor Play, Honor 9N, and the Honor Band 3. The contest will run until September 7th. While the Honor 7S India price is not yet known, the Honor 9N is priced at Rs. 13,999, the Honor Play at Rs. 9,999, and the Honor Band 3 at Rs. 2,499.

Most of the specifications of the Honor 7S remain identical to the Honor Play 7. However, there’s a slight downgrade in terms of the selfie camera. The smartphone will feature a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front snapper with selfie toning flash. The Honor Play 7, on the hand, features a 24-megapixel camera sensor at the front. Notably, the smartphone is priced in Pakistan at PKR 14,499 (roughly Rs. 8,400).

Honor 7S specifications

In China, the dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 7S runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ FullView display. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of in-built storage. Storage is expandable by up to 256GB (via microSD). There is a 3,020mAh battery under the hood with smart power management capabilities.

In terms of optics, the phone bears a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with PDAF and LED flash. On the front, the Honor 7S gets a 5-megapixel sensor. The Honor 7S comes with an eye protection mode that applies a blue light filter to the display, making it easier to read from. Apart from these features, Honor also advertises a louder earpiece for clearer voice calls.