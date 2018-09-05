The OnePlus 6T is one of the most highly anticipated devices of the year, and considering that we are already in September, the tech rumour mill is picking up pace. The latest bit of information comes from leaked ‘retail packaging’ of the supposed OnePlus 6T by tipster site Slashleaks.

OnePlus has, in the past, unveiled ‘T’ versions of its phones in November. So, if the Chinese brand sticks to the tradition, we can expect the launch of the OnePlus 6T soon. However, the latest leak reveals quite a few surprising details about the handset. Of the couple of images, one shows a silhouette of what is supposedly the OnePlus 6T with a waterdrop display notch. This feature was rumoured earlier and this picture re-emphasizes that assumption.

The OnePlus 6T is also expected to offer more display real estate than its predecessor. What’s more, it is hinted that there could be an in-display fingerprint sensor similar to the one seen on the Oppo and Vivo flagships, a strong possibility since all three brands – Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus – are owned by BBK Electronics Corporation.

Judging by the quality of the retail box, it seems that OnePlus is on track with its usual upgrade cycle and will unveil the 6T sometime in early November. It’s expected that the OnePlus 6T will feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset underneath.