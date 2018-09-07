Bihar Public Service Commission released a notice on September 5th detailing the revised application schedule for 2018 30th Bihar Judicial Services recruitment. The registration and application process was scheduled to begin from September 8th but now will begin from September 11th. The notification for the vacancies was released on August 23rd.

BPSC notified that it will be conducting the 30th Bihar Judicial Services recruitment drive to fill 349 vacancies of which 123 positions are reserved for women. Interested candidates can apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Commission will release the date of exam and the list of other important dates later on the official website.

Here is the revised BPSC 2018 BJS application schedule:

BPSC 2018 Bihar Judicial Services Schedule Activity Date Registration Commencement September 11th, 2018 Last date to register October 1st, 2018 Last date to pay the application fee October 6th, 2018 Last date to submit the application October 12th, 2018

The BJS 2018 examination will be done in two phases. The preliminary examination will have two papers, general awareness for 100 marks and the law for 150 marks. The candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main Exam, which will have two compulsory subjects and five optional subjects of which candidates have to choose any three.

The minimum age to apply for the 30th Bihar Judicial Services exam is 22 years and the maximum age is 35 years old. There is some relaxation in the maximum age for candidates who are from the reserved category. The candidates must have received a degree in law from a recognized university or institution to be eligible to apply for the exam.

Candidates can access the official advertisement for the BJS 2018 at the official BPSC website or in this link. The link also has detailed breakdown of category-wise vacancy and list of subjects and topics on which the candidates will be tested on.