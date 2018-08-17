Exams

BPSC Bihar Judicial Services 2018 Recruitment: Vacancy released for 349 positions

The application process for Bihar Judicial Services 2018 exam starts from September 8th.

by 
Bihar Public Service Commission released the notification for the 30th Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination (BJSCE) on Thursday, August 23rd. The 2018 Bihar Judicial Services exam will be conducted to fill 349 vacancies of which 123 positions are reserved for women. The application process for 30th BJSCE will start from September 8th and the last date to register for applying for the exam is September 28th. The last date to apply is October 9th.

The minimum age to apply for the BJSCE is 22 years and the maximum age is 35 years old. There is some relaxation in the maximum age for candidates who are from the reserved category. The candidates must have received a degree in law from a recognized university or institution to be eligible to apply for the exam. Interested candidates can apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Commission will released the date of exam later on the official website.

Here are all the important dates to remember for BJSCE 2018:

BJSCE 2018 Important Dates for Application

Activity Date
Registration Commencement September 8th, 2018
Last date to register September 28th, 2018
Last date to pay the application fee October 3rd, 2018
Last date to submit the application October 9th, 2018

The BJSCE 2018 examination will be done in two phases. The first phase, the preliminary, will involve two papers, one on general awareness for 100 marks and the second paper on law and will be of 150 marks. The papers will have questions from subjects ranging from General Knowledge, Elementary General Science, Law of Evidence and Procedure, Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law, Law of Transfer of Properties and Trusts & Specific Relief, Law of Contracts and Torts, and Commercial Law.

The candidates who clear the first phase of preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the second phase or the Main Exam. The Main exam will have two five compulsory subjects and five optional subjects of which candidates have to choose any three.

The five compulsory subjects are General Knowledge (150 marks), Elementary General Science (100 marks), General Hindi (100 marks), General English (100 marks), and Law of Evidence and Procedure (150 marks). The five optional subjects are Constitutional and Administrative Law of India, Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law, Law of Transfer & Properties and Law of Trusts & Specific Relief, Law of Contracts and Trots, and Commercial Law.

Candidates can access the official advertisement for the BJSCE 2018 at the official BPSC website or in this link. The link also has detailed breakdown of category-wise vacancy.

