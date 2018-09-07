Piyush Goyal launches mobile app ‘Aapoorti’ for e-procurement activities

Minister of Railways & Coal, Piyush Goyal, has launched a mobile app called ‘Aapoorti’.

The app is of the Indian Railways e-procurement system (IREPS).

The app will provide information and data related to e-tendering and e-auction related activities of the Indian Railways.

The app was launched at a seminar on ‘Leveraging IT for Mobility’.

India, France sign agreement on “Mobilise Your City” (MYC)

India and France have signed an implementation agreement on “Mobilise Your City” (MYC).

Mobilise Your City (MYC) is part of an international initiative supported by the French and the German Governments. It was launched in December 2015.

The European Union has agreed to 3.5 million euro for investments and technical assistance.

The MYC in India will first support three pilot cities – Nagpur, Kochi and Ahmedabad.

The aim is to reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions related to urban transport.

Telangana Cabinet passes resolution to dissolve Legislative Assembly

The Telangana Cabinet has passed a resolution calling for the dissolution of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao convened the meeting of his Council of Ministers to dissolve the Legislative Assembly and seek fresh elections six months ahead of schedule.

Monetary limit for filing cases in DRT doubled to Rs 20 lakh

The Union government has doubled the pecuniary limit for filing loan recovery applications in the Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) by banks and financial institutions.

The new lower limit for loan recovery is set for Rs. 20 lakh.

Banks or financial institutions cannot approach DRTs if the amount due is less than Rs. 20 lakh.

The aim is to help reduce the number of such cases pending.

Govt launches National Mission on Government e Marketplace (GeM)

The aim is to accelerate the adoption and use of GeM by major central Ministries, State Governments and their agencies.

The goal of the National Mission is to promote inclusiveness, transparency and efficiency in public procurement and achieve cashless, contactless and paperless transaction.

The GeM platform provides online, end-to-end solutions for procurement of commonly used goods and services for all Central Government Departments and State Governments.

Google launches new search engine ‘Dataset Search’ for scientists, data journalists

Google has launched a new search tool or search engine called Dataset Search geared at scientists and data journalists, and anyone who wants to “satisfy their intellectual curiosity”.

Dataset Search focuses on results for academic studies and scientific reports.

Dataset Search will allow users to find datasets where they’re hosted. That could be on a publisher’s website, at a digital library, or even on an author’s personal web page.

