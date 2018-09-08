Go through previous years’ IBPS Clerk question papers to prepare for the exam. Here we’ve selected a few questions from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam question papers – and we’ve given the answers as well – so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. In a certain code language CROWNED is written as PSDVEFO. How will streams be written in the same code?

(A) SITDBNT

(B) TUSDTNB

(C) SUTFTNB

(D) QSRDTNB

(E) None of these

Ans: E

2. Bud: Flower:: ?

(A) Clay: Mud

(B) Sapling: Tree

(C) River: Glacier

(D) Bird: Tree

(E) Paper: Book

Ans: B

3. The positions of how many digits in the number 523169 will remain unchanged if the digits within the number are written in ascending order from left to right?

(A) One

(B) Two

(C) Three

(D) Four

(E) More than four

Ans: D

English

4. In the following sentence, which of the four words in bold is wrongly spelt or inappropriate in the context of the sentence?

Another advantage is that technology can be quickly adapted to the client’s needs.

(A) advantage

(B) technology

(C) quickly

(D) adapted

(E) All correct

Ans: E

5. Which of the following word is most opposite in meaning to the word ADMIT?

(A) Rejection

(B) Deny

(C) Dismissive

(D) Disclose

(E) Confess

Ans: B

6. Which phrase should replace the phrase given in bold in the sentence to make it grammatically correct?

We asked her that how she got time to write all these books.

(A) that how did she got

(B) that how she was going

(C) how did she get

(D) how she got

(E) No correction required

Ans: D

Numerical ability

7. 12 years ago the ratio between the ages of A and B was 3 : 4 respectively. The present age of A is 3 3/4 times of C’s present age. If C’s present age is 10 Years, then what is B’s present age (in years)?

(A) 48

(B) 46

(C) 60

(D) 54

(E) 36

Ans: B

8. 5/7 + 2/3 - 2/7 = ?

(A) 1 1/21

(B) 1 2/21

(C) 2 1/21

(D) 2 2/21

(E) None of these

Ans: B

General awareness/computer knowledge

9. Which of the following organisations/agencies has specifically been set up to boost overall rural development in India?

(A) RBI

(B) SIDBI

(C) NABARD

(D) SEBI

(E) EXIM

Ans: C

10. As per Census 2011, which of the following Indian states has the lowest population density?

(A) Nagaland

(B) Manipur

(C) Arunachal Pradesh

(D) Himachal Pradesh

(E) Meghalaya