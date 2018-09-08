Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) under Ministry of Labour has invited application for 539 vacancies for the positions of Security Officers/Managers Grade-II/Superintendent in ESIC. All interested candidates need to apply via the official website, esic.nic.in. The link to apply for the positions is not yet activated but should be activated soon. The last date to apply for the positions is October 5th, 2018.

The notification for the vacancies mentions that the recruitment notification released on January 16th, 2014 for the above positions stands cancelled and candidates who had applied for that advertisement need to apply again. The candidates who had applied for 2014 notification but are no longer eligible to apply due to the age factor can apply again. The candidates will not need to pay the application fees again.

The candidates need to be above the age of 21 but below the age of 27 in order to be eligible to apply. Candidates from reserved categories can avail of relaxation in the upper age limit as mentioned in the notification. Candidates need to be graduate from any stream with basic knowledge of computers. Candidates with three years’ service in a Government Organization or Corporation or Government Undertaking or Local Body or Scheduled Bank will be given preference.

Here is how to apply for the ESIC 2018 Recruitment:

Log in to the ESIC’s official website. Click on the link to apply for the post of SSO-2018 in ESIC once activated. Click on ‘Click here for Registration’ and fill in the necessary details to generate log-in credentials. Log in the generated credentials and fill in the remaining application process. Pay the application fee and upload all the scanned copy of necessary documents like photograph, signature, left thumb impression, hand-written declaration as specified in the notification.

The recruitment will be conducted in three phases. The first phase will be an online preliminary examination for 100 questions for 100 marks for 1-hour duration. The phase II or the Main examination will have 150 questions for 200 marks and for 2 hours. The third phase will be will computer skills and descriptive paper. Candidates can access details of the vacancies, category-wise breakdown, process of application, examination pattern, and other details in the official notification.