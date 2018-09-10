Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) has started the counselling registration process for candidates who have succeeded in getting into the ICAR AIEEA 2018 merit list from today, September 10th.

The ICAR AIEEA 2018 merit list was declared on Saturday, September 8th, and candidates who are featured on it can register to take part in the counselling process at icarexam.net. The last date to register for the ICAR AIEEA counselling as well as choice filling and saving of choices is September 13th.

The ICAR had conducted the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 in the month of June. However, the exam was cancelled. The AIEEA 2018 examination was then conducted on August 18th and 19th, and the results were declared on September 8th. The ICAR will conduct online counselling for admissions to agricultural colleges in two rounds.

How to register for ICAR AIEEA 2018 counselling

Candidates on the merit list should visit the ICAR website. Click on ‘Applicant Login’ button and fill in the required details. The candidates can register and choose the seats in the candidate page.

According to the counselling schedule published on the ICAR website, the first allotment result will be published on September 15th. Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of allotment need to report to the allotted institutions on or before September 20th.

The second allotment list or result will be declared on September 23rd and the last date to report for the second round of allotment is September 28th.

The ICAR conducts the AIEEA entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG courses conducted at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), and the Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE). Moreover, agricultural universities reserve few of the seats UG and PG for admissions via the ICAR AIEEA exam.