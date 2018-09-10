Railway Recruitment Board will activate the link for level 1 mock exam for the Group D recruitment soon. The Board had scheduled to provide candidates with the mock link today, September 10th, but the websites have not been updated yet. Candidates who have registered to participate in the examination can check the regional websites of the RRB to access the link for the mock exam.

RRB will conduct the first sitting for the Group D exam on September 17th and the admit card for the candidates sitting on that day will be released on September 13th. On September 9th, the board had released the link for students to check the dates and venue of the examination for candidates whose exams are scheduled from September 17th to October 16th. Candidates who have not been provided with these details can expect to be updated on the same on September 13th.

RRB had conducted the Group C (ALP/Technician) level 1 examination in August and September in 11 sittings. Around 45 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination for 25,505 Group C positions. The Group D exam is expected to have more sittings as around 15 million candidates have been reported to have applied for 62,907 positions.

Here is how to access the RRB Group D Level 1 mock exam:

Log in to the RRB’s official website. Click on the respective region to access the regional website. Under the advertisement for ‘Various Posts in level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix’, click on the link for mock exam (once activated). Log in with credentials and access the mock exam.

RRB Group D vacancies include the positions of Track maintainer Grade IV (Trackman), Gateman, Pointsman, Switchman, Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department, and porter, among others.