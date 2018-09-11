Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the e-admit card for the Civil Services Main examination 2018 today, September 10th. The Civil Services Main examination is scheduled to start from September 28th and will go until October 7th. All the candidates who have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exam 2018 can download the admit card for the Main exam from upsconline.nic.in. The admit card will be available until October 7th on the website.

Earlier, in June the Commission had released the timetable for the UPSC Main examination in a notification. The Commission had conducted the Civil Services 2018 Preliminary exam on June 3rd in two sessions and the Civil Services 2018 Prelim exam results were declared on July 14th. A brief Main exam timetable is as follows.

UPSC Civil Services 2018 Main exam schedule Date Forenoon Session (9 a.m. to 12 noon) Afternoon Session (2 p.m. to 5 p.m.) September 28th Paper I (Essay) - September 29th Paper II (General Studies I) Paper III (General Studies II) September 30th Paper IV (General Studies III) Paper V (General IV) October 6th Paper A (Indian Language) Paper B (English) October 7th Paper VI (Optional Paper I) Paper VII (Optional Paper II)

Here is how to download the UPSC Main Exam Admit Card:

Log in to the UPSC’s website for admit card. Click on the link ‘e-Admit Cards for Various Examinations of UPSC’. Click on ‘Download’ for Civil Services (Main) Examination 2018. Click on ‘Click here’ under ‘To Download e-Admit Card’. Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Yes’. Candidates can search for the admit card via Registration ID or Roll Number and fill in the details and click on ‘Submit’. The admit card will be displayed, which should be downloaded and printed out.

The cut-off to qualify for the UPSC Main exam depends on the total number of vacant posts, the number of candidates appearing for the exam, and the level of exam. The UPSC Civil Services 2018 exam aims to fill 782 positions, the lowest figure in this decade.