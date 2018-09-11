Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, as reported earlier, started the application process for the recruitment of 610 judged through the Provincial Civil Services (Judicial) or PCS (J) examination 2018 for the state on Monday, September 11th. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the position can apply at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply is October 11th. The last date to register and deposit the application fees is October 8th.

The candidate must have a degree in law from any recognised university or must be an advocate. Thorough knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script is also a must. The candidate must be at least 22 years old and the upper age limit is 35 years with relaxation to candidates from reserved category as per norms. The detailed eligibility and other things that candidates should keep in mind can be accessed in the official notification.

The candidates have to clear three recruitment phases –- Preliminary, Main, and Interview - to get an appointment. The Preliminary Exam will be conducted in the month of December and will have two papers for two-hour duration each. The first paper on General Knowledge will be for 150 marks. The second paper paper on Law will be for 300 marks. The Main exam will have five papers on General Knowledge, Language, Substantive Law, Procedure and Evidence Law, and Penal, Revenue and Local Laws with each subject carrying 200 marks.

Here is how to apply for the UPPSC PCS (J) 2018 exam:

Log in the official website of UPPSC. Click on ‘Click here to Apply Online’ under ‘P.C.S.-J [CIVIL JUDGE (JUNIOR DIVISION) PRELIM.] EXAMINATION - 2018’ advertisement. Click on ‘Apply’ button and then click on ‘Registration’ button. Complete the formalities of Registration which will generate the log-in credentials. Log in to the UPPSC website and pay the application fee and fulfill the remaining application process.

As earlier reported, Times of India said that Commission could not conduct this examination in 2017 as it had failed to get the requisition. This exam was also not listed in the half-yearly schedule issued in the month of June. The push for the recruitment of 610 vacancies after an order from Allahabad High Court which had intimated the state department about the need of civil judges across the state.