The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the vacancy details for Grade C and D Stenographer examination 2017 today, September 12th. The vacancies have been updated twice since the initial notification.

The notification gives a detailed breakdown of vacancies based on various ministries and departments. Candidates can check the vacancy details at the official SSC website.

SSC also released the option form for candidates to fill in order to choose at which departments they want to be posted. The option form can also be downloaded from the official SSC website.

There are five departments where Grade C positions are available, all of which carry a grade pay of Rs. 4600, except Bureau of Police Research and Development, which carries a grade pay of Rs. 4200. There are 49 departments or ministries where Grade C stenographer vacancies are available and they carry a grade pay of Rs. 2400.

The vacancy details for both Grade C and D posts are available on the SSC website, ssc.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to access the vacancy details.

There are a total of 39 vacancies for Grade C stenographers and 1,434 vacancies for Grade D stenographers. Candidates can download the option form directly at this link.