PUBG Mobile update includes Sanhok map, new weapons, vehicles

One of the most popular online games, PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround (popularly called PUBG), has received its latest update. The new update brings the Sanhok map to the game. The map was already available on the PUBG beta version on Android and now the developers are making it available for all.

PUBG Mobile was down on September 11th from 12 AM to 8 AM, and during this time the developers added the new map as a bunch of updates. The new version of the game will be available from today, September 12th.

The most notable addition to the game is obviously the Sanhok map, which has been available for PC and which has recently been made available for Xbox gamers too. The Sanhok map is much smaller than Erangel and Miramar, and this will make the game more exciting and fast-paced, technology news portal Gizbot reports.

The new update will also bring new weapons as well as two new vehicles. The new weapons will include the QBZ, which is an automatic rifle, and a flare gun. An automatic rifle is expected to take less time to reload.

There are also new vehicle additions, one will be a bulletproof UAZ, which can be used inside and outside the battle zone. The second car will be the muscle car, which is available in hard-top and convertible versions, and both variants can accommodate four players at a time. The updates also include customizable pick-up options, which you can change from the game’s settings.

The PUBG Mobile update also includes better anti-cheat measures, improved cheat plug-in recognition. It must be recalled that PUBG developers, owing to player complaints, had recently launched a website called FIX PUBG as a part of the new campaign.