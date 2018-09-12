RRB Group D Level 1 Exam: Mock test link activated, direct link for RRB mock test here
The RRB will be conducting the Group D level 1 exam form September 17th in multiple sittings and the first set of admit card will be released tomorrow.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the mock test link for RRB Group D level 1 exam today, September 12th. The mock tests were supposed to available on September 10th, but were delayed. Candidates who are appearing for the exam and want to practise on the mock exam can get access to the link at various regional websites of the RRB. The exam is supposed to start from September 17th and will go on through the months of September and October.
RRB released the notification for the recruitment of around 90,000 Group C and Group D vacancies in February this year. The RRB Group C Level 1 examinations for 25,505 vacancies were conducted in 11 sittings in the months of August and September.
Here is how to access the RRB Group D Level 1 mock exam link
- Click on this direct link to access the RRB Group D Mock Exam page.
- Feed in your registration ID and password and click on ‘Sign in’.
- The mock exam can be accessed this way.
Earlier, on September 9th, the board had released details of exam dates and venues for candidates who were scheduled to appear for the level 1 exam from September 17th to October 16th. Remaining candidates’ details will be released tomorrow, September 13th. On the same day, the board will also release admit cards for students who will be appearing for the level 1 exam on September 17th.
RRB Group D vacancies for 62,907 positions include Track maintainer Grade IV (Trackman), Gateman, Pointsman, Switchman, Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department, and porter, among others.