Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2018: Apply for 17,000 vacancies at peb.mponline.gov.in
The last date to apply for Vyapam 2018 teacher recruitment is September 25th. The exam will be conducted on December 29th.
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, popularly known as Vyapam, released a notification for 17,000 vacancies for higher secondary teachers on Monday, September 11th. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Vyapam teaching positions can do so at Vyapam’s official website, peb.mponline.gov.in. The last date to apply for the Vyapam 2018 teaching vacancies is September 25th.
Vyapam will conduct the recruitment exam on December 29th in two sessions: the first session is scheduled for 9 am to 11:30 pm while the second session is set for 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates need to get at least 60% to qualify. For candidates from reserved categories, the minimum qualifying percentage is 50%.
Interested candidates should be minimum 21 years old in order to be eligible to apply. The maximum age has been capped at 40 years for men from the general category and 45 for women from general category and candidates from reserved categories. Further relaxation is given if the candidates have experience in teaching at government schools. The minimum qualification for the candidates is a B.Ed degree from a recognised university with a minimum second division in the related subject at the graduation level.
Here is how to apply for Vyapam 2018 teaching positions
- Log on to the Vyapam’s official website.
- Click on the language preference (English/Hindi).
- Click on ‘Online Form’ tab.
- Under the Higher Secondary Teaching advertisement, click on the green button for applying.
- Agree to the terms and conditions and click on proceed.
- Click on ‘Profile Registration’ if not already registered. Otherwise, feed in the log-in credentials and proceed to fill the remaining application form.
Aadhar number for eKYC authentication is mandatory if candidates want to register on the Vyapam website. Candidates from reserved categories need to pay an application fees of Rs. 250 while general category candidates have to pay Rs. 500. More information about the application process, eligibility, examination pattern, and other rules can be found by going through the official notification.