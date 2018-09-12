Current Affairs wrap for the day: September 12th 2018
Indian Railways launches web portal ‘Rail Sahyog’
- The Minister of Railways and Coal, Piyush Goyal, has launched a web portal called Rail Sahyog. The website is www.railsahyog.in.
- The web portal will provide a platform for the Corporates and PSUs to contribute to creation of amenities at and near Railway Stations through Corporate Social Responsibility funds.
- The portal will provide an opportunity for Industry/ Companies/ Associations to collaborate with Railways.
- The portal will not only be beneficial for passengers but also for neighbourhood of Railway vicinity.
NITI Aayog, Intel and TIFR join hands to set up international centre for AI
- NITI Aayog, Intel and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) are collaborating to set up a Model International Center for Transformative Artificial Intelligence (ICTAI).
- The aim is to develop and deploy AI-led application-based research projects.
- The Model ICTAI will be set up in Bengaluru.
- It will conduct advanced research for solutions in three important areas – healthcare, agriculture and smart mobility.
Uranium reactor ‘Apsara-upgraded’ becomes operational again at BARC
- Asia’s first research reactor named Apsara-upgraded has become operational once again, at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).
- The Apsara reactor first became operational in August 1956, but was shut down in 2009.
- Now, the swimming pool type research reactor has been upgraded to higher capacity.
- The indigenously made reactor uses plate type dispersion fuel elements made of Low Enriched Uranium (LEU).
TCIL, MEA signs agreement to provide e-health and education in Africa
- Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd. (TCIL) have signed an agreement with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the implementation of e-VBAB (e-VidyaBharati and e-AarogyaBharati).
- The project aims to continue providing tele-education and tele-medicine services from elite Indian Universities and Super Specialty Hospitals to African nations over the Internet.
