current affairs

Current Affairs wrap for the day: September 12th 2018

Find out all about the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge for competitive exams.

by 

Indian Railways launches web portal ‘Rail Sahyog’

  • The Minister of Railways and Coal, Piyush Goyal, has launched a web portal called Rail Sahyog. The website is www.railsahyog.in.
  • The web portal will provide a platform for the Corporates and PSUs to contribute to creation of amenities at and near Railway Stations through Corporate Social Responsibility funds.
  • The portal will provide an opportunity for Industry/ Companies/ Associations to collaborate with Railways.
  • The portal will not only be beneficial for passengers but also for neighbourhood of Railway vicinity.

NITI Aayog, Intel and TIFR join hands to set up international centre for AI

  • NITI Aayog, Intel and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) are collaborating to set up a Model International Center for Transformative Artificial Intelligence (ICTAI).
  • The aim is to develop and deploy AI-led application-based research projects.
  • The Model ICTAI will be set up in Bengaluru.
  • It will conduct advanced research for solutions in three important areas – healthcare, agriculture and smart mobility.

Uranium reactor ‘Apsara-upgraded’ becomes operational again at BARC

  • Asia’s first research reactor named Apsara-upgraded has become operational once again, at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).
  • The Apsara reactor first became operational in August 1956, but was shut down in 2009.
  • Now, the swimming pool type research reactor has been upgraded to higher capacity.
  • The indigenously made reactor uses plate type dispersion fuel elements made of Low Enriched Uranium (LEU).

TCIL, MEA signs agreement to provide e-health and education in Africa

  • Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd. (TCIL) have signed an agreement with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the implementation of e-VBAB (e-VidyaBharati and e-AarogyaBharati).
  • The project aims to continue providing tele-education and tele-medicine services from elite Indian Universities and Super Specialty Hospitals to African nations over the Internet.

More on Current Affairs

To stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge, check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.