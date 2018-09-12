Exams

RRB Group D Level 1 Exam: Admit card for September 17th exam to be released tomorrow

RRB will start conducting the examination in multiple sittings and the first sitting is scheduled to be conducted on September 17th.

by 
Sushil Kumar/HT file photo

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the first set of admit cards for candidates who are scheduled to give the Group D Level 1 exam on September 17th. The RRB will be conducting the examination in multiple sittings starting from September 17th. Candidates can visit the RRB’s regional website to download their Group D admit card.

The board will also release the exam dates and venue details for all the candidates whose details have not been released yet. The Board on September 7th had released the exam and venue details for candidates who exams are scheduled from September 17th to October 16th. The candidates who did not find their name on September 7th will get the details tomorrow.

How to download RRB Group D 2018 exam admit card

  1. Log on to the RRB website and click on the appropriate region.
  2. Click on the admit card download link on the home page.
  3. Enter your user ID and Date of birth and click on ‘Login’.
  4. Your admit card will be made available and can be downloaded. The page will also detail the exam centre date and city details. SC/ST candidates can download their railways pass from the login page.

RRB has reportedly received around 15 million application for Group D positions. The vacancy notification for around 62 thousand Group D positions was released in February along with around 25,500 Group C positions. The level 1 exam for Group C positions were held in the months of August and September in 11 sittings.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.