RRB Group D Level 1 Exam: Admit card for September 17th exam to be released tomorrow
RRB will start conducting the examination in multiple sittings and the first sitting is scheduled to be conducted on September 17th.
The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the first set of admit cards for candidates who are scheduled to give the Group D Level 1 exam on September 17th. The RRB will be conducting the examination in multiple sittings starting from September 17th. Candidates can visit the RRB’s regional website to download their Group D admit card.
The board will also release the exam dates and venue details for all the candidates whose details have not been released yet. The Board on September 7th had released the exam and venue details for candidates who exams are scheduled from September 17th to October 16th. The candidates who did not find their name on September 7th will get the details tomorrow.
How to download RRB Group D 2018 exam admit card
- Log on to the RRB website and click on the appropriate region.
- Click on the admit card download link on the home page.
- Enter your user ID and Date of birth and click on ‘Login’.
- Your admit card will be made available and can be downloaded. The page will also detail the exam centre date and city details. SC/ST candidates can download their railways pass from the login page.
RRB has reportedly received around 15 million application for Group D positions. The vacancy notification for around 62 thousand Group D positions was released in February along with around 25,500 Group C positions. The level 1 exam for Group C positions were held in the months of August and September in 11 sittings.