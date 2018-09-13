Gadgets

Apple Watch Series 4 launched with bigger display, ECG capability

Apple’s upgrade to the smartwatch series brings FDA-approved ECG technology on the Watch Series 4. It also boasts a bigger display.

Apple today introduced the Apple Watch Series 4 with a tweaked design and a host of smart features to help users stay connected, be more active and manage their health in powerful new ways.

Notably, there’s increase in display real estate, which Apple claims is over 30% larger and seamlessly integrates into the thinner, smaller case. This is also the first redesign of the company’s smartwatch since it was introduced in 2015.

Significantly, the Apple Watch Series 4 with watchOS 5 brings advanced activity and communications features, along with revolutionary health capabilities.

For instance, the watch can detect when a wearer has fallen down, a leading cause of injuries. In such cases, the watch is designed to prompt the wearer to alert emergency services; if it detects no motion by the wearer after a minute, it calls automatically.

There’s also an electrical heart rate sensor that can take an electrocardiogram (ECG), which has been approved by FDA. It is also touted to be swimproof, gets Bluetooth v5.0, and has an optical heart sensor.

Other changes are that it’s offered in two casing options, 40mm and 44mm, and the Digital Crown now includes haptic feedback. The watch is currently being offered in four variants – two variants that GPS-only, one non-Cellular model and other one with both GPS and Cellular capabilities.

In the workout department, there is the addition of two new dedicated workout types: Yoga and Hiking. Other standard fitness features include automatic workout detection, calculating calories burnt, keeping track of indoor and outdoor runs.

Apple also claims that the battery life on the Apple Watch Series 4 has been extended up to six hours from the previous generation model.

Pricing and availability

Beginning Friday, September 14th, the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) will be available to order in 26 countries and territories while the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) will be available to order in 16 countries and territories. Both models will be available in stores beginning Friday, September 21st.

The Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) starts at $399 while the GPS + Cellular model starts at $499. Amidst the new launches, the Series 3 smartwatch from Apple will be available at a new starting price of $279, making it even more accessible to customers.

