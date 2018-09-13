IBPS PO Exam Question Paper Bank: Preparatory questions for the IBPS PO exam

Prepare for the IBPS PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. Study the following instructions and answer the Questions given below:

Statements :

All desks are pillars.

Some pillars are towns. All towns are benches.

Some benches are cars.

Conclusions :

I. Some cars are towns. II. Some benches are desks.

III. Some benches are pillars. IV. Some cars are pillars.

(A) None follows

(B) Only I follows

(C) Only II follows

(D) Only III follows

(E) Only IV follows

Ans: D

2. Study the following instructions and answer the Questions given below:

Statement : L>I=N>P; I≥R>K; N≤E<Z

Conclusion : (i) E>P (ii) R<L

(A) Conclusion I follows

(B) Conclusion II follows

(C) Either I or II follows

(D) Neither I nor II follows

(E) Both I and II follow

Ans: E

3. Lakshman runs 400 meters straight from his house, which is facing north and then he runs 200 feet in reverse direction. Further he takes a left turn and walks 600 meters. In which direction is Lakshman now from his original position?

(A) North-West

(B) North-East

(C) South-East

(D) South-West

(E) None of these

Ans: B

Quantitative aptitude

4. What should come in place of question mark (?) in the series given below?

51% of 5086 – 3/7 of 899 = ?

(A) 2215

(B) 2315

(C) 2025

(D) 2157

(E) 2351

Ans: A

5. If marked price of an article is 1600 more than Cost price. After the discount of Rs. 500. On marked price A person sells this article at 25% profit. Find the selling price of article if he had to sell it on 30% profit?

(A) 4986

(B) 5853

(C) 5720

(D) 5775

(E) 5740

Ans: C

English

6. In the following question five options are given, of which one word is most nearly the same or opposite in meaning to the given word. Find the correct option having either same or opposite meaning.

EMBEZZLE

(A) Misappropriate

(B) Balance

(C) Remunerate

(D) Clear

(E) Perfection

Ans: A



7. Which of the pair of phrases (a), (b), (c) and (d) given below should replace the phrase given in bold in the following sentence to make the sentence grammatically meaningful and correct? If the sentence is correct as it is and no correction is required, mark (e) as the answer.

Alice Walker’s The Temple of My Familiar, far from being a tight, focused Narrative, is instead a cheaper novel that roams freely and imaginatively over a half million

(A) traditional, a chronological

(B) provocative, an insensitive

(C) forceful, a concise

(D) focused, an expansive

(E) circuitous, a discursive

Ans: D

8. Please select the most appropriate option, out of the five options given for each of the following sentences, which, in your view, should be grammatically and structurally correct. Please note that the meaning and context of the sentence must not change.

(A) Although I already knew the answer and he invited me to visit him often, since I just have seen her in the square, I was never determined to yield this point.

(B) Although I have already known the answer and he invited me to visit him often but since I just have seen her in the square, I was not determined to yield this point.

(C) Although I knew the answer already, and he has often invited me to visit him, since I just have seen her in the square, I am never determined to yield this point.

(D) Although I already know the answer and he often invited me to visit him, since I have just seen her in the square, I am determined never to yield this point.

(E) None is true.

Ans: D

General awareness

9. The World Economic outlook, a survey conducted and published by _______.

(A) World Economic Forum (WEF)

(B) World Bank (WB)

(C) United Nations Development Program (UNDP)

(D) World Trade Organization (WTO)

(E) International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Ans:

10. A written commitment made by a bank which is issued after a request by the buyer that payment will be made to the beneficiary as evidence by the presentation of specified documents is known as

_______.

(A) Letter of Commitment

(B) Underwriting

(C) Bank guarantee

(D) Letter of Credit

(E) Other than the given options