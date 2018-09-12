Current Affairs wrap for the day: September 15th 2018
Find out all about the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge for competitive exams.
RBI to buy government securities on open market
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to purchase government securities (G-secs) worth Rs. 10,000 crore.
- The government securities will be purchased through Open Market Operations (OMO).
- The aim is to induce liquidity in the system.
- When there is excess liquidity in the market, RBI sells securities, decreasing rupee liquidity; when liquidity conditions are tight, RBI buys securities from the market, increasing liquidity in the market.
Cabinet approves MoU with BRICS members on joint blockchain research
- The Union Cabinet has approved an MoU on the collaborative research of distributed ledger technology (DLT).
- The research will be jointly conducted by the Export-Import Bank of India (known as Exim Bank) and one bank from each BRICS member states.
- Blockchain is one type of a distributed ledger.
- Distributed ledgers use independent computers to record, share and synchronize transactions in their respective electronic ledgers (instead of keeping data centralized as in a traditional ledger).
Govt launches National Scholarship Portal mobile app
- The Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, has launched the country’s first “National Scholarship Portal Mobile App” (NSP mobile app).
- The app aims to ensure a smooth, accessible and hassle-free scholarship system for students from poor and weaker sections.
- Through the National Scholarship Portal, all scholarships are deposited directly into bank accounts of needy students under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.
- The app will also provide students with all the information regarding various scholarships ; they will be able to apply for scholarships via the app.
Country’s 1st tribal tourism circuit launched in Chhattisgarh
- Minister of State for Tourism, K J Alphons, inaugurated the country’s first tribal circuit project.
- It will connect 13 tourism sites in the state.
Indian hockey great Sardar Singh retires from international game
- Former Indian hockey captain Sardar Singh has announced his retirement from international hockey.
- His decision came after the 2018 Asian Games; India won a bronze medal at the tournament and failed to defend their title.
- The 32-year-old made his senior debut for India against Pakistan in 2006.
- Singh has played over 350 international matches, captaining the side for 6 years.
More on Current Affairs
To stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge, check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.