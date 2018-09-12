Realme 2 Pro India launch on September 26th, 27th, media invites suggest

After the successful launch of the Realme 2 in India, the company is all set to launch the Realme 2 Pro in the country. Realme has apparently sent out press invites about an upcoming launch event to be held on September 26th and 27th.

This is in line with an earlier report, a video interview by The Mobile Indian, in which Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, stated that the Realme 2 Pro would be launched in late September 2018.

The media invite published by MySmartPrice reads, “please block your calendar for 26th & 27th September 2018”, along with the words “We are back 2 surprise You” written across it. However, no key details regarding availability have surfaced online just yet, so we will need to wait until the formal launch to find out more.

In terms of pricing, based on previous reports, it is believed that the Realme 2 Pro will be more expensive than the Realme 2, but will be priced below the Rs.20,000 mark. In the same video interview, Sheth had also said that upcoming device would feature a ‘superior chipset and design’.

Nonetheless speculations are afloat that the Realme 2 Pro is likely to be a major upgrade over the Realme 2. While the Realme 2 runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with an Adreno 506 GPU, rumors suggest the upcoming Realme 2 Pro might run on a Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor.

Moreover considering this will be a Pro model, it is safe to assume that it will come with significantly improved screen-to-body ratio along with a similar notched display as the Realme 2.

The previous model, the Realme 2, was an upgrade in every sense of the word to its predecessor, the Realme 1. Hopefully, the newly independent company does the same with their Pro model.