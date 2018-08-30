After launching the Realme 2 only just recently (on August 28th), the Chinese brand has now revealed information on a new model called the Realme 2 Pro for India. The Realme 2 Pro is expected to be launched on or before September 28th – that is just a month’s time since the Realme 2 launch.

The company’s flagship smartphone, the Realme 2, received a premium design and new features such as a fingerprint sensor and a dual rear camera setup. And soon after the launch of the Realme 2, the company teased the launch of another smartphone, set for a September launch, which it later confirmed to be the Realme 2 Pro through a tweet.

Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, in a video interview with The Mobile Indian, said that the Realme 2 Pro will be launched in India within a month. He further went on to add that the upcoming device will come with a ‘superior chipset and design’ for its class or bracket at very frugal price point. In fact, Sheth hinted that the Realme 2 Pro could be priced at under Rs. 20,000.

While specifications of the Realme 2 Pro aren’t mentioned, the price bracket revealed hints at the smartphone running a higher end processor than the Realme 2. It is largely speculated that Snapdragon 636 or the Snapdragon 660 could be the processor on the Pro variant. Also, it’s highly likely that the Realme 2 Pro will be available exclusively via Flipkart.

Apart from the talk about the Realme 2 Pro, Sheth also confirmed that Realme smartphones will be getting an Android 9 Pie update, which will be based on ColoOS 5.2. While a timeline wasn’t given, Sheth said that Realme 2 users can expect to get the update early next year.

The Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch screen and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. There are two RAM and storage configurations: 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB, which come priced at Rs 8,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively. Both variants of the Realme 2 will be available on Flipkart starting September 4th.