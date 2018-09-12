IBPS Clerk Exam Question Paper Bank: Preparatory questions for the IBPS Clerk exam

Go through previous years’ IBPS Clerk question papers to prepare for the exam. Here we’ve selected a few questions from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam question papers – and we’ve given the answers as well – so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. P is the father of D. D is the only son of T. T is the daughter of J. T is the mother of G. G is the sister of V.

How is V related to P?

(A) Daughter

(B) Father

(C) Mother

(D) Son

(E) Cannot be determined

Ans: A

2. In the number series below, which of the answer options is the second digit of the three digit number obtained by subtracting the lowest number from the highest number?

476 ; 538 ; 289 ; 814 ; 753

(A) 2

(B) 3

(C) 4

(D) 6

(E) 7

Ans: A

3. The annual requirement of blood in India is 6 million units, whereas the generation is only 3.5 million units per year.

Courses of action :

I. Blood donors should be attracted by telling them how the act of donating blood would improve their health.

II. Blood donors should be attracted by providing them monetary incentives.

III. More and more private blood banks should be encouraged.

(A) Either I or II follows

(B) I and II follow

(C) II and III follow

(D) All follow

(E) Only I follows

Ans: E

English

4. Which of the following is most nearly the OPPOSITE in meaning to the word NURTURING?

(A) starving

(B) believing

(C) supplying

(D) dieting

(E) watering

Ans: A

5. Choose the best word that fits in the meaning of the sentences to make grammatical coherent.

I. According to some exports, subsidized crop insurance to a large extent may be bad for the environment since farmers may take _______ such as farming on floodplains or steep hills.

II. In the 1990s, Germany was known as the ‘sick man of Europe’ and had high unemployment but its success today is on account of the huge _______ it took in reforming the labour market.

(A) danger

(B) chance

(C) possibility

(D) risks

(E) threats

Ans: D

6. Which of the following is most SIMILAR in meaning to the word EVOKED?

(A) Aplomb

(B) Subdue

(C) Elicit

(D) Extinguish

(E) Obsolete

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

7. Six years from now, the average of Monu’s age that time and Ninu’s age that time will be 29 years. Five years ago, if the ratio of Monu’s age to Ninu’s age that time was 11 : 7, what is Ninu’s present age?

(A) 17 years

(B) 33 years

(C) 27 years

(D) 19 years

(E) 22 years

Ans: D

8. The average run of a cricketer after 18 matches was 56.5. If he made 101 runs and 123 runs in 19th and 20th match respectively. What is his new average run after 20th match?

(A) 62.05

(B) 64.45

(C) 60.75

(D) 61.25

(E) 63.85

Ans: A

General awareness

9. By the year 2022, the ‘Sardar Patel Urban Housing Mission’ aims to build as many as:

(A) 25 million houses

(B) 20 million houses

(C) 30 million houses

(D) 35 million houses

(E) 15 million houses

Ans: C

10. Derivatives Contract which gives the buyer/holder of the contract the right (but not the obligation) to buy/sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price within or at end of a specified period is known as:

(A) Futures Contract

(B) Option Contract

(C) Index Futures contract

(D) Mini Derivative Contract

(E) None of these