SEBI Recruitment 2018: Official notification for 120 Grade A vacancies released

SEBI had released the notification intimation on September 4th and today it released the official notification and began the application process.

The Securities and Exchange Bureau of India (SEBI) released the official notification for 120 Grade A Assistant Manager vacancies today, September 15th, on its official website. The advanced intimation for the recruitment notification was released on September 4th.

The vacancies are for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, and Engineering Stream (Civil and Electrical). All candidates who are interested in applying for the position can do so at sebi.gov.in. The last date to apply for SEBI 2018 Assistant Manager Recruitment vacancies is October 7th.

The recruitment will be conducted in three phases. The phase 1 will be the preliminary examination and the phase II will be the Main examination. Candidates who clear both the phases will be eligible to appear for the Interview round. The preliminary exam is scheduled for November 17th, 2018 and the Main exam is scheduled for December 16th, 2018.

The details of all the vacancies are as follows:

  1. The General Stream has 84 vacancies in total and the candidates need to have Master’s Degree in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in law or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or CA or CS or CFA or CWA.
  2. The Legal Stream has 18 vacancies and the minimum qualification for the candidates is Bachelor’s Degree in Law.
  3. The IT Stream has 8 vacancies and candidates can either be a Graduate in Engineering (electrical/ electronics/ electronics and communication/ information technology/ computer science) or Masters in Computers Application OR Graduate in any discipline with post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers/ information technology.
  4. The Engineering Stream for Civil and Electrical require candidates to have a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil and Electrical Engineering, respectively.

Here is how to apply for SEBI 2018 Grade A recruitment:

1. Log in to the official website of SEBI.

2. Click on ‘Careers’ link at the bottom of the home page.

3. Click on the link for ‘Recruitment of Office Grade A (Assistant Manager)‘ link.

4. Click on the link for Online Registration.

5. Click on the ‘Click here for new Registration’ button on the page.

6. Fill in the basic details to generate the log-in credentials.

7. With the generated log-in credentials, log in to the website on the following page.

8. Follow the instructions to complete the application formalities and click on submit.

9. You can take a print out of the application form for future reference.

The preliminary exam will be for a 120-minute duration for 200 marks and will test candidates on General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Test of Reasoning, and Awareness about Securities Market. Candidates need to secure a minimum of 40% in each section to qualify for the Main exam.

The Main exam will consist of three papers depending on the roles that the candidates have applied for. The final selection will be made based on the marks secured in Mains and Interview round.

Candidates can get more information on the exam pattern, application process, reservation policy, eligibility criteria by accessing the recruitment page and clicking on the link for the advertisement. Candidates can also download the format for various certificates and declaration forms on the page for the application purpose.

