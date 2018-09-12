RRB Group D Level 1 exam starts from tomorrow; all the dos and don’ts

Railway Recruitment Board will start the process of conducting the Level 1 examination for the recruitment of Group D personnel from tomorrow, September 17th. Unlike the Group C examination which was held in the months of August and September where the Board was much open about the number of candidates that had applied and number of exam sittings, the Group D exam is less transparent. Here is a brief detail of all the information that we know so far.

The candidates who are scheduled for Group D Level exams from September 17th to October 16th can log in to the website and know the exact date, time, and the venue of the exam. The Board was supposed to reveal the details of remaining candidates on September 13th which was postponed to September 15th, but the details are yet to be revealed. The candidate login page is occasionally down as multiple users are trying to log in at the same time. The board suggests that candidates should keep trying.

How to download RRB Group D 2018 exam admit card:

Here’s the direct link to visit the candidates login page Enter your user ID and Date of birth and click on ‘Login’ Your admit card will be made available and can be downloaded. The page will also detail the exam centre date and city details. SC/ST candidates can download their railways pass from the login page.

The board has spread out the Level 1 in multiple days and each exam day will have three shifts. The number of days and the exact dates when the exams are scheduled is not revealed. Candidates, after logging in, are revealed the date and shift timing and exam venue at which they are scheduled to give the exam. The admit card for the exam will be issued four days before the scheduled exam date, which means the first batch of admit cards were issued on September 13th.

After logging in to the candidate page, candidates can check the exam schedule, exam venue, shift details if their exam is scheduled from September 17th to October 16th. Candidates whose exams are scheduled within the next four days can also download the admit cards from the log-in page. Candidates who belong to the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe category can also download the free train travel pass from the page.

On the exam date, candidates might be slotted in either of the three shifts; 9:00 am, 12:30 pm or 4:00 pm. Candidates can start reporting one hour and forty five minutes before the scheduled start time and the gates will be closed 45 minutes before the start time after which the candidates would not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

RRB Group D Level 1 Shift Details Activity Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Reporting Time 7:15 am 10:45 am 2:15 pm Gate Closing Time 8:15 am 11:45 am 3:15 pm Exam Start Time 9:00 am 12:30 pm 4:00 pm

Candidates must also carry the original identity card listed in the admit card. Photocopy or xerox of the ID is not valid. Candidates must also avoid bringing any gadgets or mobile phones at the examination hall. Candidates are also recommended to avoid any mehendi or henna so as to not have any problems with biometric registration. Last but not least, candidates will be declared disqualified and will face future debarment from all the RRB exams if found indulging in any malpractice or cheating.

The board has not revealed the details of number of candidates who have applied for the exam. There were around 45 lakh applicants for the Group C exam and there were reports of candidates travelling more than 500 kilometers to reach the exam venue. It was earlier reported that there are more than 1.5 crore applicants for the Group D positions. Thus the shroud of mystery on such details gives rise to scepticism on how efficiently is the board managing the proceedings.

The vacancy notification for around 62 thousand Group D positions was released in February of 2018 along with around 25,500 Group C positions.