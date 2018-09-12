RBSE Supplementary Result: BSER 10th and 12th supplementary results to be declared on Sept 20th
The Rajasthan Board supplementary results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresult.nic.in.
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the 10th and 12th class supplementary results on September 20th, according to Indian Express. Indian Express quoting Rajasthan Board spokesperson Rajendra Gupta said, “The board is at the last leg of the preparation of results. We are trying to declare the results of Class 10, 12 supplementary examinations on September 20.”
Students who have appeared for the Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th supplementary exam can check the result at the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresult.nic.in. The board had conducted the supplementary exam for both the classes in July and August of this year.
Here is how to check 2018 BSER 10th and 12th supplementary exam:
- Visit the Rajasthan Board’s official result website.
- Click on the links for 10th or 12th supplementary exam result.
- Enter the required details and click on ‘Submit’.
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out.
The report also states that the result will be available via text message. Students can follow this process to get the result via SMS.
For RBSE 10th supplementary result 2018
SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263
For RBSE 12th supplementary result 2018
SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263
The board had declared the 10th class results in June 11th with 80.13% of regular students clearing the examination. RBSE had declared the 12th Arts stream result on June 1st and Science and Commerce stream results on May 23rd. The overall pass percentage for 12th board exam was 87.78%.