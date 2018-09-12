Apple iOS 12 India roll-out to start tonight at 10:30pm

Apple’s next operating system upgrade, iOS 12, will be available for download in India tonight for the general public. The Cupertino-based company’s iOS 12 will be available for download on all compatible iPhones and iPads, from 10:30 p.m. IST in India, the Indian Express reported.

Apple iOS 12 is a free upgrade and will be compatible with all iPhones from iPhone 5S and above. Also all iPhones that were compatible with iOS 11 will be able to run the new operating system.

The list of compatible iPhones includes a long line up from iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and 6s series, iPhone 7 series, iPhone 8 and the ‘Plus’ model along with iPhone X. Notably, the latest entrant to the iPhone series – the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR – will be shipped with iOS 12 out of the box, when they go on sale on September 21st.

In India, however, the iPhone XS series will be available for sale from September 28th onwards, although pre-orders open from September 21st.

For the iPad, the list of iOS 12 compatible devices includes the iPad Mini 2, 3 and 4, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad 6th and 5th generation. The Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch first and second generation, iPad Pro in 9.7-inches and 10.5-inches will also be compatible with iOS 12. Finally, the 6th generation iPod Touch is also compatible with the latest version of iOS.

According to the IE report, Apple iOS 12 update is around 2.77GB in size, meaning users will have to maintain roughly 3GB of free storage space before initiating the download. Users should back-up all their data before downloading iOS 12 on to the iPhone or iPad.

Users can install the iOS 12 update over-the-air (OTA) if they are on a Wi-Fi network. However, there’s also another way of updating iOS 12, and that is via iTunes. Users will have to plug their iOS device into their Mac or Windows devices, and run iTunes. Click on the iPhone or iPad symbol, and press on the check for software to download and install the update.