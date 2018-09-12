SBI Clerk Mains 2018: SBI JA results to be declared on September 22nd
The SBI Clerk Main examination was conducted on August 5th and the candidates who clear this round will get the appointment of JA in SBI.
State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notice on its website stating that the 2018 Clerk or Junior Associate (JA) Main examination will be declared on September 22nd. All candidates who had appeared for the SBI 2018 JA Main examination can check the results at the Careers page of the SBI after the results are declared. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for recruitment.
The SBI JA preliminary exam was held on July 23rd, 24th, and 30th and the result was released on July 24th. The Main examination was conducted on August 5th and the result was expected around second week of September but has been delayed due to unknown reasons.
Here is how to check the SBI JA 2018 Main Exam result:
- Log in to the SBI Careers official website.
- Hover over the ‘Join SBI’ tab and click on ‘Current Openings’.
- Click on the ad for Recruitment of Junior Associate and click on the link for the JA Clerk Main results.
- Enter the roll number and date of birth or registration number and date of birth and click on ‘Submit’.
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.
SBI is conducting the 2018 Clerk or JA recruitment drive to fill more than 8000 vacancies. The notification was released in the month of January and the application process was conducted through the months of January and February. The original schedule for Preliminary exam was March/April 2018 and the Main exam was May of 2018 but the process was put on hold for some time.