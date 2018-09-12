HSSC Recruitment 2018: Last day to apply for 18,218 Group D positions tomorrow; apply at hssc.gov.in
HSSC had released 18,218 group D vacancies for various departments on August 26th and the last date to pay the application fees is September 21st
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had released a notification for 18,128 Group D positions on August 26th. The last date to apply for these positions is tomorrow, September 18th. The application process for these positions has been going since August 29th. Candidates who are interested in applying can visit the HSSC’s official website, hssc.gov.in. The last date to pay the application fees is September 21st.
HSSC official notification states the detailed breakdown for all the positions, and there are 116 types of positions for 74 different state departments and agencies. Minimum qualification for the candidates is matriculation from a recognised board with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects up to matriculation. Candidates must be between the age of 18 and 42 with age relaxation for reserved category candidates.
Here is how to apply for the 2018 HSSC Group D Position:
- Log in to the HSSC’s official registration website.
- Click on the orange registration button on the home page.
- Follow the instruction to register for the HSSC website.
- After registration and generation of log-in credentials, log in to the HSSC website.
- Apply for the Haryana Group D positions by following the instructions.
The official notification details other information about the recruitment drive including the exam pattern, reservation policies, documents needed at the time of application among others. The Board is yet to reveal the date of examination but it might be announced after the application process is over.