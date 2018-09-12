IBPS Clerk 2018: Application process for 7,200 vacancies begins, apply online at ibps.in
The IBPS released the notification on September 14th for IBPS Clerk CRP VIII vacancies in 19 participating banks. The application process began today.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has begun the application process for the recruitment of more than 7200 clerk vacancies from today, September 18th. The Institute had released the notification for IBPS CRP VIII Clerk exam for 19 participating organisations on September 14th. The detailed state-wise and category-wise breakdown of vacancies is available in the official notification. The last date to apply for the examination and payment of registration fee is October 10th.
The IBPS will conduct two phases of exam for recruitment of clerk vacancies, the Preliminary and the Main . The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on December 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th. Candidates who clear the prelim exam can appear for the Main exam, which will be held on January 20th, 2019.
The preliminary exam will be of 100 marks with 100 objective-type questions for a duration of an hour. The exam will test candidate’s proficiency in English language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.
The Main exam will consist of 190 questions for 200 marks for 2-hour-40-minute duration. The exam will test candidates on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude.
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates must hold a graduate degree in any stream with working knowledge of computers. Candidates who can read, write and speak the official language of the state/union territory in which they are applying will be given preference. Candidates must be at least 20 years old and the maximum age is capped at 28 years, with relaxation as per rules for candidates from reserved categories.
IBPS 2018 Clerk-VII Important Dates
|Activity
|Date
|Registration Commencement Date
|September 18th, 2018
|Registration End Date
|October 10th, 2018
|Issuance of Admit Card for Preliminary Exam
|November 2018
|Online Examination – Preliminary
|December 08, December 09, December 15, and December 16, 2018
|Result of Online exam – Preliminary
|December 2018/ January 2019
|Issuance of Admit Card for Main Exam
|January 2019
|Online Examination – Main
|January 20, 2019
|Provisional Allotment/Final Result
|April 2019
Here is how to apply for 2018 IBPS VII Clerk vacancies:
- Log in to the official IBPS website.
- Click on the link to apply for IBPS VII Clerk vacancies.
- Click on the ‘Click here for new Registration’ button on the page.
- Fill in the basic details to generate the log-in credentials.
- With the generated log-in credentials, log in to the website on the following page.
- Follow the instructions to complete the application formalities and click on submit.
Candidates can gather more information on the details on the application process, number of vacancies, state-wise and category-wise breakdown of vacancies, exam pattern, exam centres among other in the official notification.