SCERT Odisha 2018: Provisional Selection List and Intimation Letter released for few courses

Candidates who have applied for the SCERT Odisha courses can check the official website for their provisional selection list and download the intimation letter.

SAMS Odisha has been in the process of releasing the provisional selection lists and intimation letters for various colleges and courses, since last week. The website had released the provisional list for the D.El.Ed.(Santali - Olchiki) course last week and today it has released the list for several other D.El.Ed and B.Ed courses.

Candidates who have appeared for the SCERT 2018 exam and have made it to the merit list can check the official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in, for the provisional selection list. Candidates can also download the intimation letter from the website for their admission.

The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Odisha exam is conducted by SAMS Odisha for admission to different teachers’ education courses such as D.El.Ed, B.Ed, B.P.Ed, B.H.Ed, M.Ed, and M.Phil (education) in the state of Odisha. SAMS Odisha had released the SCERT 2018 result and merit list on September 6th.

Here is how to check the SCERT 2018 Provisional Selection List for all courses

  1. Log on to the SCERT Odisha’s official website.
  2. Click on the ‘Provisional Selection List’ button on the home page.
  3. Click on the Course/College, whichever is relevant.
  4. The PDF document will contain all the names on the merit list and also the names of the candidates on the waiting list.
  5. Alternatively, candidates can access the list by clicking on the direct links given below for all the provisional merit list available until now.

Candidates who are featured in the provisional selection list can download the intimation letter by clicking on the Existing Student Login button on the homepage and logging in with their credentials. All future provisional selection lists can be accessed at this page as and when they are declared.

The SCERT Odisha is conducting the admission process for 84 institutions and more than 2 lakh candidates have applied for various teacher training courses in the state. The admissions to the teachers’ education courses in the state of Odisha was brought under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) fold from this year.

