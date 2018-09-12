Gadgets

Apple iOS 12 available in india for iPhone, iPad and iPod; find out all the new iOS 12 features

Apple launched its latest mobile operating system, iOS 12, in India yesterday. It is compatible with devices from iPhone 5s all the way up to iPhone XS Max.

Apple Inc

Apple launched the latest upgrade of its mobile operating system yesterday. Called iOS 12, the newest version comes packed with a host of new features and is expected to offer a faster and more responsive experience in all spheres. Augmented Reality, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts and ARKit 2 are just some of the mention-worthy features of iOS 12.

Apple claims that with the new iOS 12, apps will open twice as fast as before and the camera swipe feature that launches the camera from the locked screen will be 70% faster. These enhancements improve performance on all supported devices going all the way back to iPhone 5s, the company says.

List of iOS 12 noteworthy features

Topping the list of interesting features that iOS 12 brings has to be Apple’s virtual assistant, which gets more powers with Siri Shortcuts. Siri can now intelligently pair your daily routines with third-party apps to suggest convenient shortcuts right when you need them. You will also be able to add personal search queries within apps with an “Add to Siri” option.

Another interesting feature, Group FaceTime allows users to connect with up to 32 people simultaneously. The photos of the group members will be shown in a dynamic way. The individual talking will be shown in a bigger box, whereas silent ones will be given a smaller space.

Here’s another feature that is largely aimed at monitoring smartphone usage as this has become a concern nowadays. Screen Time tells users about their phone usage. Apple says it helps give a better understanding of the time users or their kids spend using apps, visiting websites, and so on. Users can also set alerts for phone usage or schedule downtime, which will block all unimportant apps.

Finally, the Augmented Reality feature gets better with iOS 12. Apple announced the Measure AR tool in iOS 12, which will help users measure a real object using your phone’s camera. Apple says that the ARKit 2 creates more immersive augmented reality experiences – even ones that ‘multiple people’ can experience simultaneously. AR objects can now be sent with Messages and Mail, then viewed in the real world.

There are, however, a dozen more minor additions that have been made to iOS 12, such as Memojis, Animoji, Do Not Disturb, and smarter photo sharing suggestions. To check out more details on the upgraded features, visit the Apple website or click on this direct link.

